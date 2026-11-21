Fuschia Dunlop's Sichuan cooking tips
Fuschia Dunlop, author and Sichuan food celebrity, shows NPR's Rob Schmitz how to make 'strange flavor sauce' and talks about bringing Sichuan cooking to people outside and inside China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Fuschia Dunlop, author and Sichuan food celebrity, shows NPR's Rob Schmitz how to make 'strange flavor sauce' and talks about bringing Sichuan cooking to people outside and inside China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.