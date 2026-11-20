BRUSSELS — A decade after the people of Britain voted to leave the European Union, top EU officials are meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Friday, looking to mend more fences, and just perhaps, to pave the way for them to get back together.

Burnham is scheduled to hold just under an hour of talks in Brussels with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Then they'll all meet in a plenary session with U.K. government ministers and European commissioners.

Burnham has described the rare EU-U.K. summit — only the second since Britain became the first country to leave the world's biggest trading bloc — as a step toward undoing a decade of damage caused by the divorce.

"The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained," he said this week.

Burnham has said all options should be on the table for future relations, including rejoining the now-27-nation bloc. But he's stressed that reversing Brexit is just one possible outcome, and far from imminent. It would need the backing not just of British voters, but the unanimous support of a mistrustful EU. Still, he has broken a long political code of silence on the option of rejoining.

Alberto Pezzali / AP FILE - A Union flag waves behind a European Union flag, outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Ahead of the meeting, von der Leyen said she wanted it to be "a summit of ambition and concrete results. More opportunities for young people. Easier agrifood trade. And a stronger cooperation on economic security."

Burnham pitched the package of agreements expected to be signed Friday as a way of "cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people."

He said "a closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe."

The deals are set to include an agreement for up to 100,000 young adults from Britain to live and work in EU countries for up to three years, and the same number of Europeans to come to the U.K.

There will also be an emissions trading agreement and a deal to remove checks on food and agricultural products that will make things cheaper and easier for British exporters to Europe. Burnham says the deals could add a modest 0.4% to Britain's economy.

To get the deals, the U.K. must accept some EU rules and standards that it has no role in setting. Supporters of Brexit say that undermines Britain's independence.

"I'm afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again," Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told the BBC. He said "it's perfectly clear that this very, very soon becomes a debate about: do we rejoin or do we stay out?"

The war in Ukraine, and the U.K.'s military strength, are drawing the two back together, and the summit provides the EU with an opportunity to discuss stronger cooperation on security and defense, as well as efforts to restrict irregular migration.

"Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential," Costa said ahead of the meeting. "By deepening our cooperation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond."

Nevertheless, feelings remain raw, and EU officials have been reluctant to encourage talk of the U.K. rejoining. They are weary from the shifting demands of seven British prime ministers over the last decade and want real clarity about the country's intentions.

Ireland's ambassador in London, Sonja Hyland, said that when Britain voted for Brexit, "there was a lack of clarity as to exactly what that meant." If Britain wants to reopen negotiations, she said, it must "make a clear decision as to what it wants."

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