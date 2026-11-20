When news broke earlier in the year that Mike D of the Beastie Boys had a new album on the way, it felt historic. It was the first-ever solo release from any member of the group, and the first new music at all from that universe since Adam Yauch (aka MCA) died in 2012. Thank You is bristling with reflections on the vast mysteries of life. The beats and bars hit hard before giving way to waves of reverb-soaked sweetness and even vulnerability, with an overwhelming sense of gratitude as the anchor.

Much of the vocals on Thank You are filtered through a swirling wash of effects, but here at the Desk, Mike D drops bars completely unadorned and in the clear. He and the band — which includes his sons, Skylar and Davis Diamond, on electronics — focus entirely on the new album, opening with "Make It Stop," a glitchy commentary on the age of self-destructive naval gazing. They follow with the meditative "I Don't Care," the hooky lead-off single "Switch Up" and "It's Time," a punchy, playful call to seek higher truths and take action.

"Time really flies by when you do these things," Mike D tells the NPR crowd before the group closes with "Thank You," a wistful look back at the wondrous magic of youth. "I guess we are having fun, then."

SET LIST

"Make It Stop"

"That's Right"

"I Don't Care"

"Switch Up"

"It's Time"

"Thank You"

MUSICIANS

Mike Diamond: vocals

Skylar Diamond: electronics

Davis Diamond: electronics

Will Graefe: guitar, background vocals

Simon Martinez: guitar, background vocals

Eddie Ruscha: electronics, keys, background vocals

Milo Ruscha: bass, keys, background vocals

Jeremy Gustin: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Lexy Beale

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR