Morning news brief
President Trump meets with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, House Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries as next speaker of the House, AI giant Anthropic raises more than $100 billion in record-setting IPO.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump meets with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, House Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries as next speaker of the House, AI giant Anthropic raises more than $100 billion in record-setting IPO.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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