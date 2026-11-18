After Nepal's epic flood, they're restoring their community ... and their lives
Health workers in Nepal are trying to help their community stave off malnutrition and rebuild, while also taking care of their own vast needs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Health workers in Nepal are trying to help their community stave off malnutrition and rebuild, while also taking care of their own vast needs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.