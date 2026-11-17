An Ogunquit family that's in an ongoing dispute with the town over tin roosters they display in their front yard, now has the support of a national legal group.

The nonprofit Institute for Justice has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the town of Ogunquit, challenging fines charged to Sara and Dave LeBlanc.

The town said the six-foot-tall roosters promote the couple's restaurant next door and violate the municipal sign ordinance.

But the LeBlancs have said they serve as comfort animals for their daughter who has autism.

"The town government is trying to take away Pyper's roosters, her friends and her security," Sara LeBlanc said.

"We had two options: stand up and show Pyper what's right or get walked on. This is the course we chose," Dave LeBlanc added.

The Institute for Justice said the town is violating the LeBlanc's First Amendment rights and is seeking more than $1,500 in fines already paid.

During a press conference Tuesday, Sara LeBlanc draped a blanket over one rooster as attorney Daniel Woislaw explained the symbolism.

"It will stand here as a testament to our clients' will, their constitutional rights and the town's campaign against them," Woislaw said.

The town was served with the suit on Nov.17.