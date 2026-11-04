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NH 2026 General Election Results

Voters rejected Trump in the midterm elections. What's next for the GOP?

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST

President Trump asked for voters to act like he was on the ballot. If they took that advice voters gave him a stinging repudiation of his record.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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