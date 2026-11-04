Voters rejected Trump in the midterm elections. What's next for the GOP?
President Trump asked for voters to act like he was on the ballot. If they took that advice voters gave him a stinging repudiation of his record.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump asked for voters to act like he was on the ballot. If they took that advice voters gave him a stinging repudiation of his record.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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