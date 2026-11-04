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NH 2026 General Election Results

The Democrats won big in the midterm elections. What's next?

NPR | By Hosts
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:56 AM EST

University of Virginia's Center for Politics director Larry Sabato talks about what's next for the Democratic Party after their resounding win Tuesday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hosts

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