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Hundreds evacuate city during temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Leila Fadel
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:42 AM EST

The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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