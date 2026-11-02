Hundreds evacuate city during temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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