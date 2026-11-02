A brief ceasefire in Ukraine's Kherson region has ended
A short ceasefire in a corner of southern Ukraine gives respite to the residents of a besieged frontline city where Russian drones usually hunt and kill civilians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A short ceasefire in a corner of southern Ukraine gives respite to the residents of a besieged frontline city where Russian drones usually hunt and kill civilians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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