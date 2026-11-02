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A brief ceasefire in Ukraine's Kherson region has ended

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:27 PM EST

A short ceasefire in a corner of southern Ukraine gives respite to the residents of a besieged frontline city where Russian drones usually hunt and kill civilians.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

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