The lingering legacies of 'The Sun Also Rises' 100 years on
Ernest Hemingway's debut novel, about lost and wayward young people after World War I, turned 100 this week. We look at its legacy and how the book has aged.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ernest Hemingway's debut novel, about lost and wayward young people after World War I, turned 100 this week. We look at its legacy and how the book has aged.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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