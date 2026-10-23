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The lingering legacies of 'The Sun Also Rises' 100 years on

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT

Ernest Hemingway's debut novel, about lost and wayward young people after World War I, turned 100 this week. We look at its legacy and how the book has aged.

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Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
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