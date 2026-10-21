UN warns world is on track to double global warming unless countries change course
The United Nations warns that countries are not meeting their goals to limit warming and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The United Nations warns that countries are not meeting their goals to limit warming and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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