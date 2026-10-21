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UN warns world is on track to double global warming unless countries change course

NPR | By Rebecca Hersher
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT

The United Nations warns that countries are not meeting their goals to limit warming and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher is a reporter on NPR's Climate Desk.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher

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