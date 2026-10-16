Remembering Oscar-winning actor Eva Marie Saint
Saint, who died Oct. 6, studied at the Actors Studio and was best known for her roles in On the Waterfront and the Hitchcock film North by Northwest. Originally broadcast in 2000.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Saint, who died Oct. 6, studied at the Actors Studio and was best known for her roles in On the Waterfront and the Hitchcock film North by Northwest. Originally broadcast in 2000.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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