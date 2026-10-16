© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Red ink: Federal deficit hits nearly $2 trillion

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT

The federal deficit for the fiscal year that just ended was nearly $2 trillion. That's the biggest budget gap since 2021, when the country was still recovering from the pandemic.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.