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The Chicago Fed President answers questions on inflation numbers

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Jeffrey PierreScott Detrow
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow

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