The Chicago Fed President answers questions on inflation numbers
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.