How to define a measles death
Historically, the CDC relied on state health departments' determination of measles deaths. Now, it's working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to create a clear definition.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Historically, the CDC relied on state health departments' determination of measles deaths. Now, it's working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to create a clear definition.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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