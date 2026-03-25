‘Loving, kind, compassionate’: Rev. Al Sharpton eulogizes ‘Stevie’ Jones after police shooting

Several nationally-known civil rights activists attended Thursday’s funeral for Steven “Stevie” Jones in Connecticut.

Jones, who was shot by Hartford police during a mental health episode on Blue Hills Avenue, was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton at First Cathedral in Bloomfield.

“We came to let this family know that we did not just come today,” Sharpton said. “We’ll come back over and over again, because if you can shoot Stevie in cold blood, you can do it to one of our loved ones. This must be treated with justice.”

The service also included remarks from attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing the Jones family and has worked on several high-profile national cases of alleged police misconduct, including those of Randy Cox in New Haven, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

“Stevie never committed a crime,” Crump said. “Stevie had a mental health crisis. He needed a helping hand from the Hartford Police Department, but instead he got nine bullet holes in his body. That is a shame before God.”

Jones’ sister Audrey said she had called 911 for an ambulance to help her brother, who she said hadn’t taken his medication, but police arrived instead.

“Stevie Jones was a wonderful man: loving, kind and compassionate,” Audrey Jones said at the service. “He was known throughout the neighborhood for his warmth and friendly spirit, always making others feel welcome. Stevie was a devoted father, a proud grandfather, a cherished brother and beloved uncle.”

“We find comfort in knowing that he accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior, and that he now is in heaven, free from the cares of this world,” she said. “We love you, bro.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy for Steven Jones, who was killed by Hartford police while experiencing a mental health crisis, at The First Cathedral in Bloomfield on March 26, 2026.

Jones was holding a knife when Officer Joseph Magnano opened fire in late February. Jones died the following week.

His was Hartford’s second police killing of a Black man in mental health distress in February, following the shooting of Everard Walker in his Capitol Avenue home.

The state Office of the Inspector General is investigating both shootings to determine whether the use of force was justified, or if the officers involved would face charges.