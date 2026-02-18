Shiffrin's Olympic win brings joy, U.S. men make history in cross-country
U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin finally medaled at the Winter Olympics, winning gold and breaking a long, agonizing streak of Olympic losses.
Copyright 2026 NPR
