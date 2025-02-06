© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

Michigan lawmakers work to implement freedom of information laws

By Colin Jackson
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:30 AM EST

In Michigan, lawmakers aren't subject to open records laws. An effort to open the government to freedom of information requests appears to be failing again.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Colin Jackson
[Copyright 2024 Michigan Radio]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.