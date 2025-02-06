Michigan lawmakers work to implement freedom of information laws
In Michigan, lawmakers aren't subject to open records laws. An effort to open the government to freedom of information requests appears to be failing again.
Copyright 2025 NPR
In Michigan, lawmakers aren't subject to open records laws. An effort to open the government to freedom of information requests appears to be failing again.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.