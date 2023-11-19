Pope Francis: Climate activist?
Pope Francis will attend next month's COP28, making him the first pontiff to attend the annual UN climate conference. It's part of his wider effort to make climate action central to his papacy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Pope Francis will attend next month's COP28, making him the first pontiff to attend the annual UN climate conference. It's part of his wider effort to make climate action central to his papacy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.