NH News Recap: State leaders defy DNC in scheduling NH presidential primary date

New Hampshire will hold its 2024 presidential primary on January 23rd, defying the Democratic National Committee’s plan to have the state vote later in the primary calendar next year.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case this week over whether a former Claremont police officer’s disciplinary records should be made public. And House lawmakers are putting together a new proposal to amend the state’s bail reform law.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

New Hampshire sets Jan. 23 as presidential primary date, bucking Biden’s preference

President Biden's supporters are running a write-in campaign to ensure he still gets votes even though his name won't be listed on the state's primary ballot.

House committee unveils new bail reform proposal, after clash with Senate

A House committee is proposing nine violent offenses that would be disqualified from speedy bail. The committee is also suggesting changes to how the state administers and tracks bail.

Ex-cop asking NH Supreme Court to keep certain personnel records private

The former officer, who now serves as a state lawmakers and city councilor, has spent years making his case.

More New Hampshire headlines:

