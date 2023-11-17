© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

NH News Recap: State leaders defy DNC in scheduling NH presidential primary date

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST
Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden holds up a New Hampshire license plate that reads "BIDEN."
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
President Joe Biden finished in fifth place in the 2020 New Hampshire primary.

New Hampshire will hold its 2024 presidential primary on January 23rd, defying the Democratic National Committee’s plan to have the state vote later in the primary calendar next year.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case this week over whether a former Claremont police officer’s disciplinary records should be made public. And House lawmakers are putting together a new proposal to amend the state’s bail reform law.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

New Hampshire sets Jan. 23 as presidential primary date, bucking Biden’s preference

President Biden's supporters are running a write-in campaign to ensure he still gets votes even though his name won't be listed on the state's primary ballot.

House committee unveils new bail reform proposal, after clash with Senate

A House committee is proposing nine violent offenses that would be disqualified from speedy bail. The committee is also suggesting changes to how the state administers and tracks bail.

Ex-cop asking NH Supreme Court to keep certain personnel records private

The former officer, who now serves as a state lawmakers and city councilor, has spent years making his case.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.