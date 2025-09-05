NH News Recap: Claremont acquires bank loan amid budget crisis; judge blocks DEI ban

The Claremont School Board has authorized a bank loan that will cover some daily expenses as the district faces a $1 to $5 million deficit. Meanwhile another New Hampshire town, Pittsfield, is also facing a budget shortfall of over a million dollars

And a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law that would cut funding for schools that pursue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The decision pushes off a deadline the Department of Education set for when schools need to report if they’ve had any contracts or policies involving DEI.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor

Sruthi Gopalakrishnan, Concord Monitor



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Amid Claremont crisis, Pittsfield school district works to dig out of its own million dollar hole

Pittsfield’s deficit, discovered early this year, is roughly $1.8 million and potentially bigger by percentage than Claremont’s. But as dire questions swirl in Claremont about whether schools will even remain open over the coming weeks, Pittsfield’s schools begin the year on less precarious footing.

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of New Hampshire’s DEI law for majority of districts

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the state of New Hampshire from penalizing school districts that fail to comply with the state’s new ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Berlin murder to be first case reviewed by state’s domestic violence committee

The committee’s role is to identify gaps in system responses and services, as well as key points for intervention, that—if addressed—could strengthen both the systemic and community response to domestic violence in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire homes still expensive even as market begins to cool

New Hampshire’s housing market is slowly showing signs of cooling after years of being dominated by sellers, but even with the slowdown, record-high prices continue to put the dream of homeownership out of reach for many.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Whooping cough cases up in New Hampshire this year

John E. Sununu says he's considering another U.S. Senate run

Report finds NH Army Nat'l Guard recruiter coerced young members into sex

Lawyers for NH Supreme Court justice facing charges wants AG removed from case, or be forced to testify