© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

Skinny roads save lives, according to a study on the width of traffic lanes

By Adam Bearne
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST

A new study found engineers should make roads narrower to reduce car crashes. Such improvements would also come with environmental and economic benefits.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Adam Bearne
Adam Bearne is an editor for Morning Edition who joined the team in August 2022.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.