Missouri man squashes record for longest journey by a pumpkin boat
The man spent almost 11 hours in a hollowed-out pumpkin — using it to paddle down the Missouri River for over 38 miles — from Kansas City, Kan., to Napoleon, Mo.
Copyright 2023 NPR
