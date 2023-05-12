NH News Recap: Democratic voters challenge NH's gerrymandered maps in court

A coalition of Democratic voters is challenging the state’s gerrymandered political districts. Their case against the state is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

And with the New Hampshire House so closely divided this session, attendance has played a major role in key votes on policy. Most representatives are showing up consistently, but not all of them are able to make it to the State House.

We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Beatrice Burack, New Hampshire Bulletin



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

