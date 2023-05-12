© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: Democratic voters challenge NH's gerrymandered maps in court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Julia Furukawa
Published May 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
voting_buttons_nh_house.jpg

A coalition of Democratic voters is challenging the state’s gerrymandered political districts. Their case against the state is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

And with the New Hampshire House so closely divided this session, attendance has played a major role in key votes on policy. Most representatives are showing up consistently, but not all of them are able to make it to the State House.

We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Beatrice Burack, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
