NH News Recap: Democratic voters challenge NH's gerrymandered maps in court
A coalition of Democratic voters is challenging the state’s gerrymandered political districts. Their case against the state is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
And with the New Hampshire House so closely divided this session, attendance has played a major role in key votes on policy. Most representatives are showing up consistently, but not all of them are able to make it to the State House.
We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Beatrice Burack, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- At New Hampshire Supreme Court, a debate over what constitutes a fair political map
- Attendance matters in the House this session. Have some voters ‘lost their voice’?
- As Trump takes stage at Saint Anselm College, students voice their opinions outside
- State senate kills bill to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
- Anxiety rises as an emergency shelter in Manchester prepares to close
- Sudanese in NH seek ways to get supplies and support to loved ones overseas
Local slaughterhouses stretched to limits by COVID, hope relief funds boost supply of local meat