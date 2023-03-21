Good news for fans who want a second helping of 'Good Burger'
Kenan Thompson and Kel Michell, who starred in the 1997 Good Burger movie, are returning to their roles as Dex and Ed. Filming for the sequel begins this summer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Kenan Thompson and Kel Michell, who starred in the 1997 Good Burger movie, are returning to their roles as Dex and Ed. Filming for the sequel begins this summer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.