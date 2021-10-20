© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!

Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Casey - Associated Press
Published October 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT
Zeliff, Bill
C-Span.org
/
Former U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff, R-N.H., during a hearing in 1996.

The former U.S. Representative from Jackson, N.H., served in Congress from 1991 to 1997.

Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he
helped lead the investigation of the disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Texas in 1993.

A funeral home and Zeliff's wife say the Republican died Monday in Florida after declining health.

Zeliff was co-chair in 1995 of the congressional panel investigating the siege that led to the deaths of cult leader David Koresh and nearly 80 followers.

Zeliff suggested that then-President Bill Clinton had made the decision to mount the tear gas attack that preceded the deaths.

Attorney General Janet Reno insisted it was her decision.

Tags

NH Politics