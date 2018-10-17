Sununu Edges Kelly In Cash Despite Being Outraised Since The Primary

Governor Chris Sununu will is entering the final stretch of his reelection effort with a $200,000 financial edge over democratic challenger Molly Kelly. But the Kelly has outraised Sununu 3 to 1 since the primary.

Sununu’s campaign has collected close to $1.5 million dollars in overall donations but only $110,000 since last month’s primary. Kelly, meanwhile has hauled in nearly $350,000 over the same period. The bulk of Kelly’s money is derived from donation less than $100.

The new fundraising numbers come as a St. Anselm college poll shows Sununu leading Kelly by 10 points. But with his overall support below 50 percent.

In a statement on his fundraising, Sununu’s campaign said “we are right where we need to be.” But in a fresh solicitation to donors the Governor warned the fundraising news “isn’t good,” and urged donors to take immediate action to make sure Kelly didn’t outraise him.