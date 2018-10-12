Related Program: 
The Exchange

Submit Your Questions For The 2nd Congressional District Live Forum

By The Exchange 23 minutes ago

The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. 2nd Congressional District Candidates Steve Negron (R) and incumbent Annie Kuster (D) will sit down with a live audience at NHPR's studios to talk with Laura Knoy and NHPR's Investigative and Data Reporter Casey McDermott on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 9 a.m. Register for this forum, and our forum with the candidates in the Gubernatorial race here. Find more information about these forums here. 

This show will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16th, and again at 7 p.m.

Submit your questions for Annie Kuster (D) and Steve Negron (R):

_

