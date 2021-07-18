Elections 2018

-
At NHPR, we’ve made it a priority to keep you informed not just about the candidates whose names are on the ballot but also the policies and court…
The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. 2nd Congressional District Candidates Steve Negron (R) and…
The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. 1st Congressional District Candidates Eddie Edwards (R) and…
The race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District has attracted about $1.2 million in outside spending so far, with most of it going to Democrats…
Voters in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District have less than a week to choose from the pack of candidates running to replace retiring Rep. Carol…
With six weeks to go until the primary, Congresswoman Annie Kuster’s campaign account is six times the size of the three Republicans who’ve lining up to…
U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan is the latest high-profile Democrat to back Molly Kelly in her bid to unseat Governor Chris Sununu.According to Hassan ,…