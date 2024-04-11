© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

NH House again votes to legalize marijuana sales

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. New York has issued the first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/AP
/
AP
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022.

The legislation would establish procedures for legalization, regulation and taxation of cannabis.

The New Hampshire House has again endorsed legalizing marijuana for adults.

New Hampshire remains the lone New England state without legal marijuana.

The bill passed Thursday would allow its recreational use by adults and authorize 15 privately run retail marijuana stores, regulated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

The bill now goes to the state Senate, which has never voted to legalize marijuana.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he would back legalization this year if the bill features tight state regulatory controls.

Senate President Jeb Bradley says he is opposed to recreational cannabis, but has said the right plan could win a majority in the state Senate.
Tags
NH News marijuanaNH PoliticsCannabis
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.