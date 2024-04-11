NH House again votes to legalize marijuana sales

The New Hampshire House has again endorsed legalizing marijuana for adults.

New Hampshire remains the lone New England state without legal marijuana.

The bill passed Thursday would allow its recreational use by adults and authorize 15 privately run retail marijuana stores, regulated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

The bill now goes to the state Senate, which has never voted to legalize marijuana.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he would back legalization this year if the bill features tight state regulatory controls.

Senate President Jeb Bradley says he is opposed to recreational cannabis, but has said the right plan could win a majority in the state Senate.

