midterms 2018

-
The mid-term elections are over, and New Hampshire Republicans will hold onto the corner office, with Governor Sununu's victory. Meanwhile, Democrats…
-
We sit down with NHPR's Civics 101, our podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy. The team has dug into how midterm elections impact us,…
-
With just over two weeks to go to before midterm elections, we look at how the candidates in top New Hampshire races are seeking to stand out - including…
-
2nd Congressional District candidates Ann McLane Kuster (D) and Steve Negron (R) meet before a live audience at New Hampshire Public Radio's studio in…
-
The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. 2nd Congressional District Candidates Steve Negron (R) and…