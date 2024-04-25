Outside/In: ‘Til the landslide brings it down

When officials commissioned a set of updated hazard maps for Juneau, Alaska, they thought the information would help save lives and spur new development. Instead, the new maps drew public outcry from people who woke up to discover their homes were at risk of being wiped out by landslides.

What’s followed has been a multiyear project – not to address the challenges posed by climate-fueled landslides – but to alter, ignore, or otherwise shelve the maps that outline the threat in the first place.

Host Nate Hegyi visits Juneau to see one example of why, across the country, even the most progressive Americans are rejecting tough truths about climate change when it comes knocking at their own back door.

Featuring Tom Mattice, Christine Woll, Eve Soutiere, and Lloyd Dixon.

1 of 4 — IMG_7837.jpg Christine Woll is one of nine members of the City and Borough of Juneau’s assembly. Nate Hegyi / NHPR 2 of 4 — IMG_7818.jpg Nate Hegyi / NHPR 3 of 4 — IMG_7830.jpg Eve Soutiere painted the steps of her Juneau, Alaska home in rainbow colors to show her support for same-sex couples. Nate Hegyi / NHPR 4 of 4 — IMG_7819.jpg A sign warning Juneau residents about the risk of rockslides and avalanches on a popular hiking trail near downtown. Nate Hegyi / NHPR

LINKS

You can check out Juneau’s new hazard maps, along with many of its neighborhood meetings, on their website.

Dive into why the insurance industry stopped providing landslide coverage to Southeast Alaska.

KTOO had a wonderful story on how a 1936 landslide that killed 15 people in Juneau became a faded memory.

Zach Provant, a researcher at the University of Oregon, spent months investigating the rollout of Juneau’s hazard maps.

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Nate Hegyi

Edited by Taylor Quimby and Katie Colaneri

Editing help from Felix Poon and Justine Paradis

Rebecca Lavoie is our Executive Producer

Music for this episode by Blue Dot Sessions

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

If you’ve got a question for the Outside/Inbox hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down into. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.