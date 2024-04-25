Outside/In: ‘Til the landslide brings it down
When officials commissioned a set of updated hazard maps for Juneau, Alaska, they thought the information would help save lives and spur new development. Instead, the new maps drew public outcry from people who woke up to discover their homes were at risk of being wiped out by landslides.
What’s followed has been a multiyear project – not to address the challenges posed by climate-fueled landslides – but to alter, ignore, or otherwise shelve the maps that outline the threat in the first place.
Host Nate Hegyi visits Juneau to see one example of why, across the country, even the most progressive Americans are rejecting tough truths about climate change when it comes knocking at their own back door.
Featuring Tom Mattice, Christine Woll, Eve Soutiere, and Lloyd Dixon.
LINKS
You can check out Juneau’s new hazard maps, along with many of its neighborhood meetings, on their website.
Dive into why the insurance industry stopped providing landslide coverage to Southeast Alaska.
KTOO had a wonderful story on how a 1936 landslide that killed 15 people in Juneau became a faded memory.
Zach Provant, a researcher at the University of Oregon, spent months investigating the rollout of Juneau’s hazard maps.
CREDITS
Host: Nate Hegyi
Reported, produced, and mixed by Nate Hegyi
Edited by Taylor Quimby and Katie Colaneri
Editing help from Felix Poon and Justine Paradis
Rebecca Lavoie is our Executive Producer
Music for this episode by Blue Dot Sessions
Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder
Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio
