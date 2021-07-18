-
A new bill from New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster would invest billions of dollars in the U.S.’s aging hydropower dam system. The bipartisan plan…
Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster says there will be plenty of opportunities to make changes in President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, unveiled this week.…
Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster joins The Exchange on Thursday to discuss the $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan unveiled by President Biden this…
On Thursday, April 1, U.S. Representative Ann McLane Kuster joins The Exchange to discuss federal pandemic efforts and major spending proposals by the…
The U.S. House voted to impeach Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday, this time for incitement of an insurrection. This follows last week's events…
N.H. Congressional Delegation Back Trump's Removal From OfficeMembers of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation say they support growing efforts to remove President Trump from office, either by impeachment or use…
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster says she's received a COVID-19 vaccination. Her receipt of the first of two shots comes as Congress's attending physician is urging…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 4 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Representative Annie Kuster has won a fifth term in Congress, defeating Republican Steve Negron by a nearly 14 point margin as of 1 a.m Wednesday morning.…
Congresswoman Annie Kuster is co-sponsoring a new plan to add toxic PFAS chemical standards to the next federal defense spending bill.The amendment…