Josh Rogers
-
The new N.H. state budget will phase out the tax on interest and dividend income. But tax experts NHPR spoke to said they weren't sure that this measure will provide an influx of investment from the ultra-wealthy.
-
N.H. will keep its state primary in early September instead of shifting it to early August.
-
Community Service For Manchester Protester Antwan Stroud After Advocates Raised Questions About Racial Bias In SentencingAntwan Stroud was originally sentenced to 30 days in jail. But a white protester, Kyle Toledo, who was arrested on the same charges, got only community service. Stroud now has a similar sentence.
-
N.H. State Budget Allocates $10 Million For Victims Of FRM, The Ponzi Scheme That Shook State PoliticsAuthorities say the FRM Ponzi scheme was the largest financial crime in New Hampshire's history. Now, the victims are getting some restitution via a fund included in the state budget.
-
Bishop Peter Libasci, the leader of New Hampshire’s Catholic Church, has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1980s.