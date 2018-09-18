High School Press Corps Puts N.H. Congressional Candidates To The Test

By 3 hours ago
  • Congressional candidate Chris Pappas takes questions from high school students at a workshop in Durham
    Congressional candidate Chris Pappas takes questions from high school students at a workshop in Durham
    Annie Ropeik

The candidates for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional district made their first joint appearance today since their primary wins.

Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Eddie Edwards took tough questions at a wide-ranging press conference… with high school journalists.

Pappas and Edwards stood side by side in the Oyster River High School multi-purpose room, surrounded by teenagers brandishing reporters' notebooks and cell phone cameras.

The candidates laid out their platforms on issues like gun control: "This is an issue that's best resolved at the state level, like New Hampshire is doing,” said Edwards, “rather than putting the fed government in a place where it has control.”

CD1 Republican candidate Eddie Edwards answers a student's question at a journalism workshop in Durham
Credit Annie Ropeik for NHPR

Pappas said he supports more federal intervention, including background checks and increased support for law enforcement.

On the opioid crisis, both candidates say they want pharmaceutical companies to help pay for the cost of treatment. Pappas says local residents and nonprofits can't do it all themselves.

"They can't do this based on bake sales alone," Pappas says. "They need more stable funding streams coming out of Washington address this crisis head on."

The high school press corps they spoke to was part of an annual journalism workshop, which this reporter helped teach. Most students say they won't be old enough to vote in November's midterms, but they will be able to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

So this journalism exercise was also a political education.

Oyster River senior Alana Ervin says it's eye-opening, since her generation has grown up through the 2016 elections and increasing partisanship in Washington.

"To be able to kind of be reintroduced to politics for a lot of us, to see it's not always like that, is really refreshing," she says. "I think we need more of that."

She says the more that future voters – and journalists – can see politics as accessible, the more engaged they'll be.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Chris Pappas
Eddie Edwards
2018 CD1 Race
2018 Elections

Related Content

Hassan, Shaheen Call For Delay On Kavanaugh Vote

By Sep 17, 2018

Both of New Hampshire U.S. Senators went on record last week saying they would vote against Brett Kavanaugh.

But the Democrats now say the Senate should hold off on any vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court until the Senate can examine the accusation made against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

In a statement, Maggie Hassan says Ford, now a California college professor, has shown great courage in speaking out and that "we must ensure the process treats her with dignity."

Sununu's Diversity Council to Hold Forum in Laconia

By Sep 17, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

Governor Sununu's Council on Diversity and Inclusion will hold a public forum in Laconia on Monday evening. 

This is the next stop for the council in a series of listening sessions held across the state.

The public forums are organized to collect stories and concerns from the community so they can inform future policy and foster equity in the state. 

The community forum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Laconia Middle School at 150 McGrath Street.

 

With Judge's Approval, Kensington Has a Town Government Again

By Sep 14, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

There probably is never a good moment for an entire town’s Board of Selectmen to resign, but a few days before paychecks for municipal employees are scheduled to go out certainly wasn’t it.

In Race for N.H.'s Swing Congressional District, Pappas and Edwards to Face Off

By Sep 12, 2018

  The battle for New Hampshire’s 1st District Congressional seat is officially set: It will be Republican Eddie Edwards vs. Democrat Chris Pappas in November.

 

It was a hard fought - often negative - campaign on both sides of the aisle, and voters certainly had their work cut out for them.

How Primary Results Could Reshape New Hampshire Democrats' Politics

By & Sep 10, 2018
NHPR File Photo

Primary Day can simply be the day when voters choose who will represent their parties during the general elections.

But primaries can also shape - or reshape - a party, and sometimes in lasting ways. This year could be one of those times for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Joining All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about these particular primary politics is Josh Rogers.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity

Outside Spending in N.H.'s 1st Congressional District

By Sep 10, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District has attracted about $1.2 million in outside spending so far, with most of it going to Democrats Maura Sullivan and Chris Pappas.