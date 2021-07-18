-
Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated Eddie Edwards, a one-time Republican congressional candidate with a background in state and local law enforcement to be…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu’s pick to lead the state’s licensing office says "structural political racism" is to blame for his stalled nomination.Eddie Edwards, a…
-
Governor Sununu is asking the Executive Council to waive a public hearing for Eddie Edwards to serve as the director of the state’s Office of Professional…
-
Some big-name supporters joined Congressional District 1 candidates Chris Pappas and Eddie Edwards on their final full day of campaigning. Former New…
-
The divisive 2018 midterm campaign is quickly drawing to a close.Over the weekend - candidates and volunteers knocked on doors, shook hands - and in some…
-
Congressional 1st District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas met last night at a debate in Manchester hosted by WMUR-TV. Despite toeing their…
-
The Republican candidate in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District Eddie Edwards says he supports the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. For people…
-
Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, says he supports enforcement of stricter borders, including building…
-
At Manchester CD1 Debate, Pappas and Edwards Talk Business...And T-Shirts1st Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas met on Wednesday morning at a debate hosted by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce…
-
Denise Bowdidge would like it to be known that she is a big fan of President Donald Trump. “He’s not afraid, he’s a man of strength and encouragement and…