Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Art has no limits for Allison Garcia, who keeps Colombian culture close to her heart

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Allison Garcia is a sophomore at The White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. (We interviewed her this past spring, as she was wrapping up her freshman year).

She is part of the New Jersey Seeds program, which gives scholarships to low-income kids, many of the kids of color, to private schools they otherwise couldn't afford.

“I've made friends that I probably wouldn't have made otherwise,” said Allison, who says she’s very happy to have had this experience.

Visibles Season 4, Episode 4: Allison Garcia

Allison wants to be a fashion designer when she grows up. She is very interested in children's fashion, but she has also considered graphic design and painting. For now, she is learning to play the guitar, which she enjoys in her spare time. She says that she grew up making art and every day she looks for something that inspires her.

When she was two years old, Allison’s father left, but her mother has worked hard so that she never lacks for anything. She says that it hurts, but that she has worked hard mentally to understand that it wasn't her fault, rather she says that that makes her stronger.

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
