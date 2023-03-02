Visibles: Jason Gutierrez discovers Nashua through writing and walks with his dog

Jason Gutierrez was born in Bogota, Colombia. His love for writing goes back to when he was a child. He admired the fantastic stories of his fellow countryman Gabriel García Márquez and would sneak away to read everything he could get his hands on.

Today, he writes and posts short stories on social media about his experiences walking through Nashua with his dog Guti, who’s the protagonist. Through his eyes, Jason tells the world about life in the Gate City and his experience as a newcomer.

Jason and his wife live in an apartment with their other pet, a fat cat who enjoys sleeping under the covers on winter days. He says that both animals have taught him a new way of loving.

In the United States, Jason works in hospitality but has a past of glories and triumphs in Colombia. He represented his country in athletics for 16 years, and in our conversation, he told us what the sport means to him now that he can no longer practice it professionally.

Jason says being an immigrant is hard, but his wife and pets have fostered unconditional love in their home, making things easier to bear.

