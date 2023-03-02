© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $8 per month sustainer and get our brand-new owl umbrella!
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Jason Gutierrez discovers Nashua through writing and walks with his dog

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published March 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Untitled.png
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR

Jason Gutierrez was born in Bogota, Colombia. His love for writing goes back to when he was a child. He admired the fantastic stories of his fellow countryman Gabriel García Márquez and would sneak away to read everything he could get his hands on.

Today, he writes and posts short stories on social media about his experiences walking through Nashua with his dog Guti, who’s the protagonist. Through his eyes, Jason tells the world about life in the Gate City and his experience as a newcomer.

Jason and his wife live in an apartment with their other pet, a fat cat who enjoys sleeping under the covers on winter days. He says that both animals have taught him a new way of loving.

Lee esta historia en español aquí

In the United States, Jason works in hospitality but has a past of glories and triumphs in Colombia. He represented his country in athletics for 16 years, and in our conversation, he told us what the sport means to him now that he can no longer practice it professionally.

Jason says being an immigrant is hard, but his wife and pets have fostered unconditional love in their home, making things easier to bear.

Watch other videos and seasons here
JASON GUTIERREZ_INGLES.mp4

Tags
NH News LatinoNashua
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.