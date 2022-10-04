Visibles: For Jannette Valdez, being a single mother led her to empowerment

Jannette Valdez has always been looking for a possibility to be a better role model for her children, working hard and never missing a school event. She’s involved in her community, as the assistant spirit director at the Nashua Police league and as a cheerleading coach.

That commitment to helping the community earned her an exemplary citizen award at her corporate job.

Recently she was at a crossroads: continue her corporate job, which paid her bills on time, or venture into a dream she had since she was a teenager, and own her own makeup line.

Her children told her that she was constantly advising them to follow their dreams, but she never followed hers. She realized her family was hoping she reached new horizons, and after empowering herself in therapy, she says her eyes were opened to new possibilities.

When the pandemic arrived, she couldn't stop thinking she needed to reach for something bigger than her nine-to-five job. And that is how Beauty by Valdez was born.

