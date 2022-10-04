© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: For Jannette Valdez, being a single mother led her to empowerment

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published October 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
IMG_1872.jpg
Courtesy
/
Jannette Valdez

Jannette Valdez has always been looking for a possibility to be a better role model for her children, working hard and never missing a school event. She’s involved in her community, as the assistant spirit director at the Nashua Police league and as a cheerleading coach.

That commitment to helping the community earned her an exemplary citizen award at her corporate job.

Read this story in Spanish here.

Recently she was at a crossroads: continue her corporate job, which paid her bills on time, or venture into a dream she had since she was a teenager, and own her own makeup line.

Her children told her that she was constantly advising them to follow their dreams, but she never followed hers. She realized her family was hoping she reached new horizons, and after empowering herself in therapy, she says her eyes were opened to new possibilities.

When the pandemic arrived, she couldn't stop thinking she needed to reach for something bigger than her nine-to-five job. And that is how Beauty by Valdez was born.

This is the first Visibles episode in English. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Que Hay team wanted to show that many Latinos are proud of their roots regardless of their language.

This is episode 20. To watch all the episodes, click here
JANNETTE VALDEZ_INGLES.mp4

NH News
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

