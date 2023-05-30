© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!
Environment

New Hampshire is under a smoke advisory due to wildfires in Canada

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
A view from Mount Washington's summit
Annie Ropeik
/
NHPR
A 2018 photo from the summit of Mount Washington.

New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services has declared a smoke advisory through Friday as wildfires burn in central and southern Nova Scotia.

Those wildfires remain out of control, according to an update from Canadian officials Tuesday.

Winds are expected to transport plumes of smoke across the Northeast, creating higher-than-normal concentrations of fine particle matter in the air.

Exposure to that pollution can cause chest pain and difficulty breathing, among other symptoms.

Officials say air quality should remain acceptable, but people who may be sensitive to pollution, like children, older adults, and those with conditions like asthma, should take precautions and limit time and exertion outdoors.

To see New Hampshire’s current air quality data visit the Department’s air quality data website.

Tags
Environment WildfiresAir PollutionAir QualityNH Department of Environmental Services
Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.