New Hampshire is under a smoke advisory due to wildfires in Canada

New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services has declared a smoke advisory through Friday as wildfires burn in central and southern Nova Scotia.

Those wildfires remain out of control, according to an update from Canadian officials Tuesday.

Winds are expected to transport plumes of smoke across the Northeast, creating higher-than-normal concentrations of fine particle matter in the air.

Exposure to that pollution can cause chest pain and difficulty breathing, among other symptoms.

Officials say air quality should remain acceptable, but people who may be sensitive to pollution, like children, older adults, and those with conditions like asthma, should take precautions and limit time and exertion outdoors.

To see New Hampshire’s current air quality data visit the Department’s air quality data website.