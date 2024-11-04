'Is it cyanide or champagne?' NH voters brace for a tense Tuesday

After a campaign season like no other in American history, we have almost reached the finish line on the 2024 election. On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls, and then head back home to wait for the results.

Some are expecting an anxious, television-and-phone dueling screens kind of night, pouring over each election return. Others are trying to remain unperturbed about what lies in store for the country.

NHPR's Todd Bookman spent an evening in Portsmouth recently speaking with voters about their expectations for Tuesday, and beyond. Click on the 'Listen' button above to hear his audio postcard.

