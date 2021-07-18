-
A program for veterans in the White Mountains offers the opportunity to transition back to civilian life and pursue a career in the outdoors. It’s the…
VA Hospitals Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This WeekendVA Medical Centers in Manchester, N.H. and White River Junction, Vt. are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend.Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus…
The Manchester VA Medical Center is monitoring clusters of cases of COVID-19 among its employees.In email to staff, Associate Director Julie Vose says the…
The past few weeks have taken a heavy toll on the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. More than 20 veterans have died of COVID-19 there since…
A new public-private partnership may bring the clinical trial of a dialysis device to the Manchester VA. The device, the CVS Kidney Care’s HemoCare…
New Program Aims to Support Children of Military FamiliesNew Hampshire is launching a new initiative designed to support children and families of military personnel.Under the "Purple Star Initiative," the state…
An additional 11 million pairs of gloves will head to veterans hospitals and clinics around the country as part of an effort led by New Hampshire inventor…
The newest monument on the National Mall, which opens on Veterans Day, will provide a quiet shrine for Native vets to visit. Native Americans have traditionally served in high numbers.
New Hampshire Veterans Service Organizations and other agencies that serve veterans are splitting $3 million dollars in CARES Act funding.Many of the…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 23 de septiembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…