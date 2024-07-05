© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Fish & Game rule would create a waterfowl hunting weekend for active military, veterans

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Claire Sullivan - New Hampshire Bulletin
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:09 AM EDT
A proposed New Hampshire Fish and Game rule would create a special waterfowl hunting weekend for active duty and military veterans. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file photo
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

A new Fish and Game Department rule would create a special waterfowl hunting weekend for active military members and veterans.

This reserved hunting time would take place the first weekend after the close of the regular hunting season in all zones. Hunters would have to carry proof of their status as an active-duty member or veteran.

The weekend would be for hunting migratory waterfowl, such as ducks. Hunters would still have to carry their state hunting license, their migratory waterfowl license, a National Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program permit, and a federal duck stamp.

Though only veterans or active-duty military could harvest waterfowl at this time, they would be allowed one guest. Those assisting with “setting out decoys, calling, or retrieving harvest birds” would have to possess a hunting license and the necessary permits, the proposed rule says.

Regular-season bag and possession limits would still apply.

Fish and Game will host a public hearing on the proposed rule on Tuesday, July 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord. The public may also submit feedback via email to comments@wildlife.nh.gov until July 16.
Claire Sullivan - New Hampshire Bulletin
