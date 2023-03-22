© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Push to honor Old Man of the Mountain advances in NH State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
Old Man of the Mountain profile. NHPR photo
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A mini Old Man replica at Franconia Notch State Park shows what the Old Man of the Mountain used to look like, before the stone face fell on May 3, 2003.

The Old Man of the Mountain is one step closer to getting an official state day of remembrance.

The New Hampshire House narrowly voted to keep alive a bill commemorating the day the iconic rock formation fell, on May 3, 2003. The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Among those supporting the effort are Rep. Tim Cahill, a Republican from Raymond.

"The Old Man falling was akin to the Twin Towers for many of the Granite State and around the world," Cahill said ahead of the House vote Wednesday morning, drawing jeers from some of his colleagues.

More than 2,900 people died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including, according to WMUR-TV, at least 40 people with ties to New Hampshire.

A House committee narrowly opposed the proposal to create an official day of recognition.

NH News The Old Man Of The Mountain
