Push to honor Old Man of the Mountain advances in NH State House

The Old Man of the Mountain is one step closer to getting an official state day of remembrance.

The New Hampshire House narrowly voted to keep alive a bill commemorating the day the iconic rock formation fell, on May 3, 2003. The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Among those supporting the effort are Rep. Tim Cahill, a Republican from Raymond.

"The Old Man falling was akin to the Twin Towers for many of the Granite State and around the world," Cahill said ahead of the House vote Wednesday morning, drawing jeers from some of his colleagues.

More than 2,900 people died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including, according to WMUR-TV, at least 40 people with ties to New Hampshire.

A House committee narrowly opposed the proposal to create an official day of recognition.