NH News

Bill for an Old Man of the Mountain day hits resistance in Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
Old Man of the Mountain profile. NHPR photo
1 of 2  — Old Man of the Mountain profile. NHPR photo
A mini Old Man replica at Franconia Notch State Park shows what the Old Man of the Mountain used to look like, before the stone face fell on May 3, 2003. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Old Man of the Mountain plaza. NHPR photo
2 of 2  — Old Man of the Mountain plaza. NHPR photo
The Old Man of the Mountain plaza in Franconia, New Hampshire. The Old Man rock face fell from Franconia Notch on May 3, 2003. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
Zoey Knox / NHPR

An effort to honor the Old Man of the Mountain is hitting headwinds in Concord.

The legislation would have marked May 3, the day the stone face fell from its perch above Franconia Notch in 2003, as a day of remembrance.

Old Man of the Mountain sign. NHPR photo
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Old Man of the Mountain sign, the "Great Stone Face," in Franconia, NH on June 13, 2022. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR

On Wednesday, a House committee voted to reject the measure, following testimony
that was at times tearful.

David Nielsen, whose family acted as caretakers for the Old Man, described how he and his wife once placed the cremated remains of his father inside a fissure on the rock's face.

"Deb and I were successful in placing my dad's ashes in the Old man's left eye. It was his wish to remain with the Old man, and in fact he does today," Nielsen said at the hearing.

The state day of remembrance has support from top lawmakers in Concord, including Speaker Sherman Packard, Senate President Jeb Bradley and Governor Chris Sununu.

But opponents, including those who said the fallen stone face deserves more recognition, said this bill is the wrong way to do it.

Tags
NH News The Old Man Of The MountainFranconia Notch
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers

