The state Senate votes Tuesday on a bill that would make permanent much of the telehealth system that has emerged in New Hampshire during the…
This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system. On Tuesday, we discuss…
For some healthcare providers in New Hampshire, the COVID-19 pandemic has jump-started a move to something they’ve wanted for years: more telemedicine.…
Governor Sununu Monday signed a bill into law that could pave the way for an expansion of telemedicine in New Hampshire.Telemedicine, the practice of…
Seeing a doctor by video conference is becoming more and more common. According to one estimate, in just five years more doctor’s visits will happen…
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire are providing specialty care for children with heart or…
Lawmakers at the State House heard testimony on a bill Wednesday that would pave the way for an expansion of telemedicine in New Hampshire.Senate bill 258…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is preparing to launch a new telemedicine unit focused on intensive care.Telemedicine, basically doctor’s visits by…
Telemedicine allows health care professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology. In N.H.,…
At Catholic Medical Center, 'TeleStroke' Links Neurologists, Stroke Patients In AmbulancesNeurologists will be able to help treat potential stroke patients en route to the hospital through a new telemedicine system at New Hampshire's Catholic…