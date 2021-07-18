-
The Tampa Bay quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers. Brady set a number of records including being the oldest ever to play in the championship.
-
A T-shirt company in Somersworth watched Sunday's Super Bowl from their factory floor.Blue Dolphin Screen Printing is printing thousands of official…
-
With their second title in three years, the Patriots are now tied for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history.
-
New England's electric grid operators are expecting some extra demand for electricity during this weekend's Patriots Super Bowl appearance.ISO-New England…
-
When the New England Patriots take the field Sunday in their Super Bowl LIII matchup against the L.A. Rams, it will mark a sports reporting milestone for…
-
N.H. Girl, a QB, Gets 2 Tickets to Super BowlA seventh-grade girl from New Hampshire who was bullied for playing quarterback on a youth football team is going to the Super Bowl courtesy of the New…
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar makes a horror movie parody for Olay. Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker tout Stella Artois . Steve Carrell hawks Pepsi.Spoiler…
-
Yes, it's time for another story about the Patriots trying to accomplish something nobody has done since the 1972 Dolphins.But not THAT story.Eleven years…
-
Samuel Adams Beer is pulling for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and celebrating the occasion with a specialty brew honoring the "GOAT,"…
-
All the annual hoopla about Super Bowl ad sales is a little different this year, since sales are way down. On today’s show we’ll look into what that says…