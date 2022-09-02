Nashua launches a new resource guide for people with addiction

Nashua’s Division of Public Health and Community Services has launched a new initiative to provide comprehensive information about addiction services to residents experiencing substance use disorder.

The new Community Connections Resource Guide includes an online directory of behavioral health services and is designed to help people access treatment and programs that better meet their needs.

Lisa Vasquez, a health strategist who helped create the guide, said it would help families get educated on how to get prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

“Whether you are a parent looking for more information or support or you just want to be part of a prevention program, those [services] are all listed there,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez launched the resource partly because she noticed that information about these programs changes rapidly. Providers change their services, locations, and contact information. An up-to-date online guide was much needed, she said, especially after the department has been seeing a spike in overdoses in the past year.

Vasquez said many people don’t get help because they don’t have the right information and wrongly believe there are no services available in the community.

“There are,” Vasquez said. “But we still need to fill in the gaps for people that don't have insurance, that doesn't have transportation, that is homeless, and that experience language barrier.”

The guide also has information about police non-emergency numbers, the fire department, and other institutions that can help someone with their recovery.

For more information, contact the City of Nashua DPHCS Behavioral Health Team at 603-589-4538 or call 211.

