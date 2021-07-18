-
Childhood health advocates in Nashua pushed for a greater focus on lead poisoning at a virtual conference Wednesday.The state is now requiring universal…
-
Years in the Making, Southern N.H. Water Project Expands DistributionThe state's largest water distribution project hits a milestone this month. Households in Salem, Atkinson, and Hampstead will start getting water from…
-
Near-drought conditions in southern New Hampshire are straining vegetable farmers in the midst of planting season, after more than a month without…
-
The city of Nashua says it's ramping up coronavirus testing and outreach. NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Nashua's Public Health…
-
The Nashua Telegraph will scale back its print editions to Sundays only as the coronavirus continues to reshape the local news industry in New…
-
A Salem police officer has been charged with reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer for allegedly leading other officers from his own police…
-
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is sponsoring a bipartisan bill to restore tax-exempt status to water infrastructure projects, citing unexpected tax hikes in southern…
-
Parents in Nashua are voicing concerns over a decision by the school district to bus students offsite for special education services. Districts in New…
-
Seventeen children suffered minor injuries when a school bus, pickup truck and dump truck collided in Salem on Thursday.Salem Fire officials say the crash…
-
This summer, towns in southern New Hampshire are breaking ground on what will become the state’s largest regional water system. It is being built in part…